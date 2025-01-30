LA wildfire: Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder and other artistes to perform at FireAid benefit concert

Some of the biggest names in music are coming together for FireAid, a benefit concert aimed at raising funds for Los Angeles wildfire relief. The event, set to take place on January 30, will be hosted at two Inglewood venues — the Kia Forum and the Intuit Dome — and will feature an impressive lineup of 28 artistes, including Billie Eilish, No Doubt, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Joni Mitchell and Stevie Wonder.

FireAid is backed by businessman Irving Azoff and his family, in collaboration with Live Nation and AEG Presents. Proceeds from the event will be distributed under the advisement of the Annenberg Foundation, with funds going toward both immediate relief efforts and long-term wildfire prevention initiatives.

Billie Eilish, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Sting, Tate McRae, and Earth, Wind & Fire will perform at the Intuit Dome at 7.30pm PST (9am IST on January 31).

Alanis Morissette, Anderson .Paak, Dawes, Graham Nash, Green Day, John Fogerty, Joni Mitchell, No Doubt, Pink, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks, the Black Crowes, and John Mayer will take the stage at Kia Forum at 6pm PST (7.30am IST on January 31).

FireAid will be broadcast live on Apple Music, Apple TV, Max, iHeartRadio, KTLA, Netflix, Paramount, Prime Video, the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, SiriusXM, Spotify, SoundCloud, Veeps, and YouTube.

FireAid is the latest effort by the entertainment industry to help those affected by California wildfires. Numerous celebrities and organisations have stepped up with major donations. Beyoncé contributed USD 2.5 million to the newly launched LA Fire Relief Fund through her BeyGOOD foundation. The Weeknd donated USD 1 million to wildfire relief organisations.

The Recording Academy and MusiCares launched the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort with an initial USD 1 million donation and have since distributed USD 2 million in emergency aid.