Bill Nighy joins cast of Prime Video's upcoming action-adventure series 'Ride or Die'

British veteran Bill Nighy has joined the cast of Prime Video's upcoming action-adventure series "Ride or Die".

Nighy, known for starring in movies such as "Love Actually", "Pirates of the Caribbean" films, "Living" and "About Time", will feature alongside Octavia Spencer and Hannah Waddingham.

The show is based on an original idea by Tessa Coates. Peyton Reed, known for directing "Ant-Man" movies for Marvel Studios, will helm the first two episodes.

The story follows Judith (Waddingham), who has secretly been working as a highly trained assassin.

"That’s a double life that Judith’s best friend Debbie (Spencer) knows nothing about, until a hit goes wrong. Now Judith and Debbie are on the run, aiming to stay one step ahead of a mysterious enemy," the official plotline read.

"Ride or Die" will also feature Ed Skrein, Sylvia Hoeks, Calam Lynch, Jamie Parker and Savannah Steyn.

Skydance Television is backing the show, along with Andy and Barbara Muschietti’s banner Double Dream and Spencer’s Orit Entertainment.

