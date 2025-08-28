‘Bigg Boss 19’: Gaurav Khanna says his wife Akanksha Chamola doesn’t want kids

Television star Gaurav Khanna has revealed that his wife, actress Akanksha Chamola, does not want kids although he wants to become a father. The confession came during a heart-to-heart conversation with fellow contestant Mridul Tiwari in the latest episode of Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 19.

Gaurav, who tied the knot with Akanksha in 2015, shared that the couple will soon celebrate nine years of marriage. When asked if they have children, Khanna said, “No, my wife doesn’t want.”

The Anupamaa actor admitted that while he personally wishes to become a father, he respects his wife’s decision. “I want, but it’s a love marriage. Whatever she says, manna padega. Pyaar kiya hai toh nibhaana toh padega,” he said.

Gaurav said Akanksha’s reluctance stems from practical concerns. “There are a lot of responsibilities. And it’s only two of us for each other. If I go for work entire day and she also gets work, with whom will we keep the kids? We don’t want anyone else to take care of them,” he said.

The actor, however, hinted that the couple has not closed the door on parenthood entirely. “Yes, of course we will see then. Never say never,” he told Mridul.

Soon after this conversation, a spat erupted between Gaurav and Zeeshan Quadri over utensil washing duties, escalating into a war of words at the dining table. The fight intensified when Gaurav intervened in Zeeshan’s conversation with Tanya Mittal.

