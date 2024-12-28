Bigg Boss 18: Host Salman Khan loses his cool with wildcard contestant Kashish Kapoor

Bigg Boss 18 host Salman Khan lost his cool and blasted wildcard contestant Kashish Kapoor in a promo of tonight’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, shared by the makers on Saturday.

“#WeekendKaVaar mein lagi Kashish ki class, kya de paayegi woh Salman Khan ko apna paksh rakhne ke liye sahi jawaab,” the official handle of Colors TV wrote in the caption with the promo video, hinting at a heated exchange between Salman and Kashish.

Salman confronted Kashish over her interactions with Avinash Mishra, accusing her of flirting with him and later making allegations of inappropriate behaviour against him. When questioned, Kashish’s dismissive response irked Salman, and he responded sternly, “Don’t be like that with me.”

Kashish, who entered the house as a wildcard contestant alongside Digvijay Singh Rathee, found herself under scrutiny inside the Bigg Boss house this week following her accusations against Avinash. Bigg Boss even organised a trial task where Karanveer played Avinash’s advocate, while Rajat Dalal presented Kashish’s case. Ultimately, the housemates supported Karanveer and Avinash was absolved of the charges leveled against him by Kashish.

In another promo, Salman criticised Eisha, saying that she treats Avinash like a puppet, only giving him attention when she needs him to perform. He pointed out that when Rajat abused Avinash, Eisha should have stood up for him. “It’s clear that you prioritise your game over your friendship. What would happen if Avinash started playing the game like you,” he said.

Actress-politician Kangana Ranaut is set to appear on the show tonight alongside Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, and Bharti Singh. Contestants Rajat, Avinash, Kashish, Eisha, Vivian Dsena, Chaahat Pandey and Sara Arfeen Khan face the risk of eviction this week.