Bhumi Pednekar completes 'Leadership' course from Harvard Kennedy School in the US

Actress Bhumi Pednekar has completed a course on “Leadership, Global Policy and Life” from the Harvard Kennedy School in Massachusetts, US, she announced in an Instagram post recently.

“Leadership, Global Policy and Life @harvardkennedyschool #YoungGlobalLeader. Learnt from the best with the best @worldeconomicforum,” Bhumi wrote alongside pictures and videos from a ceremony.

“Got a certificate acknowledging our completion of the course. Going back to school was fun and so challenging. Math is still not my thing,” she added.

The carousel shows Bhumi receiving her certificate, clicking a selfie with former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, attending a session by David Rubenstein and Larry Summers, and posing for a class photo.

Last week, Bhumi had shared a string of pictures from the University to mark the beginning of her course.

Dia Mirza, Lily Singh, Rhea Kapoor, were among the Bollywood celebrities who congratulated the actress in the comments section.

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Mudassar Aziz’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi alongside Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.