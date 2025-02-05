MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 05 February 2025

Bhansali Productions marks 20 years of 'Black'

Starring Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed movie released in theatres on February 4, 2005

PTI Published 05.02.25, 10:34 AM
Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan in 'Black'

Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan in 'Black' TT Archives

, Feb 4 (PTI) Bhansali Productions on Tuesday marked the 20th release anniversary of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's acclaimed drama "Black", describing it as a story that paved a path of possibilities from "darkness to light".

Based on the real-life story of Helen Keller, the film released in theatres on February 4, 2005. Also produced by Applause Entertainment, "Black" starred Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

It featured Mukerji as a deafblind and mute woman called Michelle, to whom Bachchan played the teacher, Debraj.

Bhansali Productions shared a series of stills from the film on its Instagram page on the milestone anniversary.

"Debraj and Michelle's journey has been an inspiration to all of us! Celebrating a story that beautifully paved the path of possibilities from darkness to light with #20YearsOfBlack #SanjayLeelaBhansali #Black @SrBachchan #RaniMukerji @ApplauseSocial #Bollywood #IndianCinema," the banner said in the post.

For his role in "Black", Bachchan received his second National Film Award in the best actor category. The movie won two more National Awards: best feature film in Hindi and best costume design for Sabyasachi Mukherjee. PTI ATR RDS RDS

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Bhansali Productions Amitabh Bachchan Rani Mukherji Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump withdraws US from UN Human Rights Council, stops funding for Palestinian refugees

The US left the Geneva-based Human Rights Council last year, and it stopped funding the agency assisting Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, after Israel accused it of harboring Hamas militants who participated in the surprise October 7, 2023, attacks in southern Israel, which UNRWA denies
Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Those claiming to have organised a digital Kumbh could not give the digits of those killed

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT