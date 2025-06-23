Beyonce wears custom-made Manish Malhotra outfit at Paris concert

Pop diva Beyonce was spotted wearing a custom-made outfit by Indian designer Manish Malhotra during her concert.

Beyonce was in Paris for a three-day performance between June 19 and June 22, as a part of her ongoing Cowboy Carter Tour.

Malhotra shared a clip from the concert on his Instagram story on Monday, which featured Beyonce performing a duet with her husband and rapper Jay-Z.

"@beyonce (heart emoji) in custom @manishmalhotrawolrd, " the designer wrote in the caption.

The singer opted for a black top with a matching bottom adorned with crystals. She styled the look with black heels and kept her hair open, opting for minimal accessories.

Many international celebrities, including actor Jennifer Aniston, American reality TV stars and sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian and late singer Michael Jackson, among others, have previously opted for Malhotra's designs.

Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour started on April 28 and will conclude on July 26.







