Subhashree Ganguly set to play a fierce journalist in Hoichoi thriller ‘Anusandhan’

Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly is set to play a journalist disguised as a pregnant woman to unearth the reason behind unexpected pregnancy cases at a correctional home in the teaser of upcoming Hoichoi series Anusandhan.

Dropped on Monday, the teaser introduces Subhashree’s character as Anumita Sen, who visits Rooppur Correctional Home, a women-only prison where inmates become pregnant despite no male presence.

The teaser also introduces the characters of Shaheb Chatterjee, Sagnik, Sohini Sengupta and Swagata Mukherjee. While Shaheb is set to play a corrupt man, Sagnik plays a jailer. Sohini and Swagata portray correctional home inmates.

“There is a secret in Rooppur Correctional Home, which only one can solve! Anumita Sen is coming to explore this mystery,” the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside the teaser.

Earlier, Subhashree dropped the first-look poster of Anusandhan during Shaan’s Infinity Tour 2025 concert in Kolkata last week.

The poster features newspaper clippings claiming inmates of a women-only prison were found pregnant. The artwork also features a microphone belonging to a media house titled ‘Eyewitness News’. The tagline on the mic says, ‘Truth is our religion’.

Subhashree Ganguly made her OTT debut with the 2023 Hoichoi series Indubala Bhaater Hotel. Directed by Debaloy Bhattacharya, the drama was an adaptation of Kallol Lahiri’s novel of the same name. On the work front, Subhashree was last seen in Indraadip Dasgupta’s feature directorial Grihapravesh, which released in theatres in June.

Aditi Roy’s last directorial was the web series Lojja 2, which premiered on Hoichoi earlier this year.

Anusandhan is set to premiere on November 7.