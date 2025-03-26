Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman to star in dark comedy ‘The Roses’

Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman and Andy Samberg are set to star in Jay Roach’s upcoming dark comedy The Roses, the official Instagram page of the film announced on Wednesday.

“THE ROSES. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman, Andy Samberg, Allison Janney, Ncuti Gatwa, Jamie Demetriou, Zoë Chao, Belinda Bromilow, and Kate McKinnon. In theaters nationwide, August 29th,” reads the caption of the post on Instagram.

Fans flooded the comments section with their excitement for the upcoming film. “Benedict and Olivia? Two of the finest actors working right now,” one of them wrote. “Ready to see queen Olivia devour another searchlight role,” another fan commented.

Besides Cumberbatch, Colman and Samberg, The Roses will also feature Allison Janney, Ncuti Gatwa, Jamie Demetriou, Zoë Chao, Belinda Bromilow and Kate McKinnon.

“Life seems easy for the picture-perfect couple — Ivy (Olivia Colman) and Theo (Benedict Cumberbatch): successful careers, a loving marriage, great kids. But beneath the façade of their supposed ideal life, a storm is brewing-as Theo's career nosedives while Ivy's own ambitions take off, and a tinderbox of fierce competition and hidden resentment ignites,” reads the official synopsis of the upcoming film.

The Roses is inspired by the 1989 classic film The War of the Roses, which is based on the novel by Warren Adler. It is produced by Roach, Michelle Graham, Ed Sinclair and Tom Carver. Cumberbatch has also produced the film under his SunnyMarch banner, alongside Adam Ackland and Leah Clarke.

The original adaptation of the 1989 novel was directed by Danny DeVito and starred Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner. The film won numerous awards and garnered one BAFTA and three Golden Globe nominations, including one in the best motion picture comedy category.