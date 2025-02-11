Ben Affleck’s new kidnapping thriller ‘Animals’ to hit Netflix soon

American actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck’s new Netflix film Animals is set to hit the streamer soon, the makers announced on Tuesday.

“Animals, a new kidnapping thriller directed by Ben Affleck, is coming to Netflix. Starring Ben Affleck, Gillian Anderson, Kerry Washington, and Steven Yeun,” wrote the streamer alongside pictures of the cast.

In addition to starring in the film, Affleck will also direct the kidnapping thriller. Animals also stars The Crown star Gillian Anderson, Emmy-winning actor Kerry Washington and Oscar nominee Steven Yeun. While Washington last appeared in the 2024 war drama The Six Triple Eight, Yeun is known for his role in the 2023 series Beef.

Animals is written by Connor McIntyre and Billy Ray. The new film is produced in partnership with Artists Equity, an artist-led studio founded by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Gerry Cardinale of RedBird Capital. Animals is jointly produced by Affleck, Damon and Dani Bernfeld, alongside Brad Weston and Collin Creighton of Makeready.

According to a report on Netflix’s companion site Tudum, the film will be shot in Los Angeles. Animals embraces the city as an integral part of the story. The producers are committed to supporting the local film industry, keeping jobs within the community.

The release date of Animals is yet to be announced.

Affleck will also collaborate with actor-producer Matt Damon for new Netflix crime thriller RIP from writer-director Joe Carnahan.