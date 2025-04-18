MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Ben Affleck says he never liked his 'Batman' costumes as they were 'horrendous to wear'

Affleck played the superhero in 'Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice' (2016), 'Justice League' (2017), 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' (2021) and 'The Flash' (2022)

PTI Published 18.04.25, 12:38 PM
Ben Affleck in 'The Flash' (2023)

Ben Affleck in 'The Flash' (2023) IMDb

Actor Ben Affleck says he never liked his "Batman" costumes as they were "horrendous to wear".

Affleck played the superhero in "Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice" (2016), "Justice League" (2017), "Zack Snyder's Justice League" (2021) and "The Flash" (2022).

"I hated the Batsuits. The Batsuits are horrendous to wear,” the 52-year-old actor told GQ in an interview.

“They’re hot for one thing. They don’t breathe. They’re made to look the way they want them to look. There’s no thought put into the human being. So what happens is that you just start sweating. I’m already, I sweat, you know what I mean? So in that thing, you’d just be pouring water," he added.

Affleck said the costume doesn't make one feel heroic. "It just made it difficult to make the movie, because you’re so hot. It also does not make you feel very heroic, because you’re instantly exhausted and really sweaty." “Maybe Christian (Bale) or Rob (Pattinson), guys like that, were just better at dealing with it," he quipped.

Both Bale and Pattinson have featured in "Batman" films.

The last "Batman" film, titled "The Batman", released in 2022. Starring Pattinson in the lead alongside Zoe Kravitz and Colin Farrell, it was directed by Matt Reeves.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

