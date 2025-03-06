Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal’s ‘The Accountant 2’ to release in theatres this April

The Accountant 2, a sequel to the 2016 action thriller starring Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal, is set to release on April 25, the makers announced on Wednesday.

“When the numbers don’t add up, they make the corrections. Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal are back in The Accountant 2 - only in theaters April 25. #Accountant2,” Amazon MGM wrote on X alongside the official poster of the film featuring the actors.

Directed by Gavin O’Connor, Affleck and Wolff are set to reprise their roles as Christian Wolff and Braxton in the upcoming film. The sequel will also see Cynthia Addai-Robinson reprising her role as Marybeth Medina from the original 2016 movie.

Earlier this month, the filmmakers shared film stills featuring the actors and announced that actress Daniella Pineda will have an important role in the sequel.

The Accountant 2 is backed by Warner Bros. Pictures and Artists Equity, an artist-led studio founded by Affleck, Matt Damon and Gerry Cardinale of RedBird Capital.

Released theatrically on October 10, 2016, The Accountant follows Christian Wolff, an autistic accountant who makes his living by auditing financial books for some of the most dangerous criminals in the world. Bernthal plays Wolff’s brother Brax, who operates a security company for high-profile clients. As per media reports, the film earned USD 155 million worldwide.