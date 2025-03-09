‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 trailer: Bella Ramsey finds out about Pedro Pascal’s lie

Pedro Pascal’s Joel Miller finds himself in a difficult situation as Bella Ramsey’s Ellie finds out the truth behind his past actions in the trailer of The Last of Us Season 2.

Season 1 of the series, adapted from the popular video game of the same name, ended with Miller saving Ellie from a medical procedure that was going to kill her but provide a cure for the fungal infection spreading across the world. In order to save her, Miller went on a killing spree and lied to her about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Picking up from the events of the first season, the two-minute-six-second-long trailer begins with Joel and Ellie walking through a forest. The duo are also shown spending time in a settlement in Wyoming founded by Joel’s brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna) and his wife Maria (Rutina Wesley). While Joel teaches Ellie to play the guitar, Ellie shares an intimate bond with Dina, played by Isabela Merced.

In contrast to their peaceful lives, the world outside the quarantined zone is run by zombies, who’ve become more vicious than the previous season. Hunters also pose a similar threat to mankind as the Infected. Joel and Ellie’s peaceful existence is soon destroyed as a swarm of zombies attack the settlement.

The second season features several new characters — Abby, Eugene and the ruthless militia leader Isaac Dixon, played by Kaitlyn Dever, Joe Pantoliano and Jeffrey Wright, respectively. It also offers a first glimpse of Tommy’s son in the upcoming instalment.

At the end of the video, Ellie faces off against Joel in an emotional moment after finding out that the latter had lied to her about rescuing her from the Fireflies military centre. “You swore,” she says angrily, which leaves Joel too shocked to reply.

Based on an eponymous video game developed by Naughty Dog for the PlayStation consoles, the events in The Last of Us unfold two decades after the collapse of civilisation. Joel Miller, a resilient survivor, is tasked with escorting Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of a harsh quarantine zone. What starts as a simple assignment evolves into a harsh and emotional journey as they navigate a world overrun by zombies infected with a parasitic fungus.

Written by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, who are also executive producers for the show, The Last of Us Season 2 will drop on JioHotstar on April 13.