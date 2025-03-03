‘Be Happy’ trailer, featuring Abhishek Bachchan, is an ode to a father’s love for his daughter

Abhishek Bachchan plays a single father who goes to great lengths to fulfil his young daughter’s dream of performing at the country's biggest dance reality show in the trailer of Prime Video’s original film, Be Happy, dropped by the platform on Monday.

A heartfelt ode to a father’s love for his daughter, the two-minute-18-second-long trailer introduces us to Abhishek’s Shiv, who strives to make his witty, and wise-beyond-her-years daughter Dhara’s (Inayat Verma) ambitions come true despite going through a life-altering crisis. While little Dhara harbours a dream of becoming a famous dancer, her father Shiv readily dismisses them, calling her goals “dream sequences”.

However, everything changes when Dhara is invited to the biggest dance reality show in India by Nora Fatehi’s character. Although initially reluctant, Abhishek finally agrees and the duo set out for Mumbai.

What poses a challenge for Abhishek isn’t travelling to Mumbai for the show or money. Instead, the real hurdle arises when he, a non-dancer, has to perform with his daughter on stage to win the contest. With the help of Nora’s dance coach, Abhishek learns how to dance in order to make his daughter’s performance the most memorable moment of her life.

The trailer of the film, which focuses on the emotional bond between a father and his daughter, also features awkward yet romantic moments shared by Abhishek and Nora’s characters.

Inayat had previously impressed audiences with her portrayal of Ranbir Kapoor’s niece in the 2023 film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which grossed Rs 220.10 crore worldwide, emerging as a box office success. The child actress is also known for movies like Ludo (2020) and Shabaash Mithu (2022).

Slated to hit Prime Video on March 14, Be Happy is helmed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Remo D'Souza, and marks the third instalment of his ABCD: Anybody Can Dance (ABCD) film franchise.

Actors Johnny Lever, Nassar, Harleen Sethi and Amitabh Bachchan will also play key roles in the upcoming Amazon Original.

The first ABCD film was released in 2013, featuring Prabhu Deva in the lead alongside Ganesh Acharya and Kay Kay Menon. The sequel, ABCD 2, starring Prabhu Deva, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, released in 2015.

On the work front, Abhishek will play the antagonist in filmmaker Siddharth Anand’s upcoming film King, which stars Shah Rukh Khan alongside his daughter Suhana Khan.