‘Be Happy’, ‘The Electric State’ and other films and shows arriving on OTT this week

From a Russo Brothers thriller starring Millie Bobby Brown to an Abhishek Bachchan-headlined drama exploring a father-daughter relationship, this week’s OTT lineup is packed with a diverse range of stories. Here’s everything you need to know.

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden

Streaming from: March 10

Platform: Netflix

1 7

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the success of American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson and American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing, the franchise now explores the search for Osama bin Laden in a new docu-series. Directed by Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan, this three-episode docuseries delves into the global effort to track down the Al-Qaida leader after the September 11 attacks. Featuring interviews with key U.S. government officials involved in the pursuit, American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden chronicles the decade-long mission to capture one of history’s most infamous terrorists.

The Wheel of Time Season 3

Streaming from: March 13

Platform: Prime Video

2 7

Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski) reunites with his friends in Falme after defeating Ishamael (Fares Fares), one of the most powerful Forsaken, in Season 3 of The Wheel of Time. Declared the Dragon Reborn, he steps into his prophesied destiny. The events of the latest season are based on The Shadow Rising, the fourth book in the fantasy book series written by Robert Jordan.

The Electric State

Streaming from: March 14

Platform: Netflix

3 7

Millie Bobby Brown leads the charge in The Electric State, an upcoming sci-fi adventure from Anthony and Joe Russo. Loosely based on Simon Stålenhag’s novel of the same name, the film follows an orphaned teenager on a journey across the American West, searching for her lost brother with the help of a mysterious robot and a smuggler. The ensemble cast of the film also features Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Anthony Mackie, and Woody Harrelson.

Be Happy

Streaming from: March 14

Platform: Prime Video

4 7

Abhishek Bachchan returns to the small screen with a drama that explores the bond between a single father and his daughter. Shiv (Abhishek Bachchan) takes his young daughter Dhara (Inayat Verma) to Mumbai for a dance reality show. When Dhara’s dance partner is injured during rehearsals, Shiv is forced to become her co-dancer on the show to fulfill her dreams. Directed by Remo D’Souza, Be Happy also stars Nora Fatehi, Johny Lever, Harleen Sethi and Nassar in key roles.

Vanvaas

Streaming from: March 14

Platform: ZEE5

5 7

Veteran actor Nana Patekar headlines Vanvaas, a family drama directed by Anil Sharma. Sharma also co-wrote and produced the film, which stars his son Utkarsh Sharma in a pivotal role. Set in Varanasi, the story follows Patekar as an ageing father struggling with memory issues after being abandoned by his children during a family trip. Utkarsh plays Veeru, a small-time con artist who comes to the aid of the character played by Patekar, trying to convince him of his children’s betrayal. Despite Veeru’s warnings, Patekar’s character holds on to hope that his family will return. Meanwhile, his children hatch a plan to forge their father’s death certificate and claim his property.

Ponman

Streaming from: March 14

Platform: JioHotstar

6 7

Adapted from GR Indugopan’s novel Nalanchu Cheruppakar, Ponman is a Malayalam drama helmed by debutant director Jothish Shankar. The story revolves around Ajesh (Basil Joseph), a gold dealer whose life spirals into chaos after a routine transaction takes an unexpected turn. Ajesh lends gold for a wedding, only to be deceived when the bride, Steffy (Lijomol Jose), weds a criminal named Mariyano (Sajin Gopu). With Mariyano seizing the gold and plotting against Ajesh, the latter is forced into a dangerous game of wits to reclaim his gold.

When Life Gives You Tangerines Volume 2

Streaming from: March 14

Platform: Netflix

7 7

When Life Gives You Tangerines is a Korean drama series directed by Kim Won-seok and written by Lim Sang-choon. The story follows Ae-sun (played by IU), a spirited woman aspiring to become a poet despite societal challenges, and Gwan-sik (played by Park Bo-gum), a man in love with Ae-sun. Set on Korea’s Jeju Island in the 1960s, the series explores their enduring relationship amidst challenges.