G2: Wamiqa Gabbi joins cast of Telugu spy thriller G2 starring Adivi Sesh

Baby John actress Wamiqa Gabbi has joined the cast of Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi’s upcoming Telugu action spy thriller film G2, which also stars Adivi Sesh, Emraan Hashmi, and Madhu Shalini.

G2 is a sequel to the 2018 film Goodachari, which featured Adivi as Agent Gopi 116.

ADVERTISEMENT

“SPY. ACTION. ADVENTURE. With #G2. Super happy and excited to share the news about my next. Teaming up with my fantastic co-actor @adivisesh is gonna be kick ass. Also, Can’t wait to meet #Emraan sir on sets. Watch out for THE THUNDER GLIMPSE from #G2, this month end. It’s a MONSTER,” wrote Wamiqa on Instagram, sharing the poster of the film on Tuesday.

The poster features Wamiqa in a black leather jacket, standing next to an equally dapper black-clad Adivi Sesh. The Eiffel Tower can be seen in the background. At the bottom is a welcome message to Wamiqa from Agent 116.

The release date for G2, produced by Abhishek Agarwal Arts and People Media Factory, is yet to be announced.

Adivi last appeared in the 2022 Telugu-language crime thriller film HIT: The Second Case, written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu, while Wamiqa was a part of the Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh starrer, Baby John. The actress will also share screenspace with Jaya Bachchan and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Vikas Bahl’s upcoming romcom Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling, set to hit screens later this year.