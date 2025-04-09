Babil Khan plays a frantic social media influencer in ZEE5’s ‘Logout’; trailer out

Actor Babil Khan plays social media influencer Pratyush, aka Pratman, in the trailer of Amit Golani’s upcoming cyber thriller Logout, dropped by ZEE5 on Tuesday.

The two-minute-41-second-long trailer begins with Pratyush obsessively chasing his goal of hitting 10 million followers, whom he calls ‘Pratmaniacs’. Pratyush is so absorbed in the virtual world that he fails to realise he is no longer in control of his life.

Things take a dark turn when he loses his phone and with it, access to his social media account. A hacker contacts Pratyush, warning him that losing just one follower will be enough to push him over the edge.

“Pratyush, a digital influencer on the verge of success, finds himself in a race for survival when an obsessed fan takes control of his phone,” reads the film’s official logline.

Also starring Rasika Dugal, Gandharv Dewan and Nimisha Nair, Logout is set to premiere on ZEE5 on April 18. Biswapati Sarkar has penned the film produced by Sameer Saxena, Saurabh Khanna, Amit Golani and Biswapati Sarkar.

Babil was last seen in the Netflix series The Railway Men: The Untold Story of Bhopal 1984 which also stars R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon and Divyenndu Sharma in key roles.