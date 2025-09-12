‘Baahubali’ actress Anushka Shetty announces break from social media

Actress Anushka Shetty on Friday said she is taking a break from social media ‘to reconnect with the world and work beyond the scrolling’.

Shetty shared a handwritten note on Instagram that read, “Trading blue light to candle light...Will be stepping away from social media for a bit, just to reconnect to the world and work beyond the scrolling, to where we all actually started. See you all soon with more stories and more love....Always forever...Smile always. Love, Anushka Shetty.

The 43-year-old actress’s latest film Ghati hit theatres on September 5. Produced by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi under the banner of First Frame Entertainments, the crime thriller is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi.

Shetty is known for her performance in films like Arundhati (2009), Vettaikaaran (2009), Singam (2010), Singam II (2013), and Yennai Arindhaal (2015). The actress’s portrayal of Princess Devasena in the Baahubali film series (2015–17) received widespread acclaim.

Shetty will next be seen in the Malayalam superhero horror film Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer.