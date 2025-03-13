Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgn’s ‘Azaad’ to drop on Netflix this Holi

Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgn and Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani’s debut film Azaad is set to drop on Netflix on March 14, the streamer announced on Thursday.

“Bahaduri, wafadaari, aur jung aazadi ki. Watch Azaad on Netflix, out 14 March,” the streamer wrote alongside the poster on Instagram.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the period drama hit theatres on January 17. Set against the backdrop of a rebellion during British rule in India, the story follows a gorgeous black horse, Azaad, owned by a rebel leader, Vikram Singh (Ajay Devgn).

The horse becomes the object of fascination for a young villager Govind (Aaman), who joins the rebels in order to win Azaad’s trust and be able to ride him one day. Govind has a love-hate relationship with Janaki (Rasha Thadani), the daughter of a local zamindar, but the real love story is between Govind and Azaad.

“In 1920s India, a young stable boy bonds with a spirited horse. Amid rebellion and tyranny, his quest to ride the majestic animal becomes a journey of courage, awakening him to the country’s fight for freedom,” reads the synopsis on IMDb.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Pragya Kapoor, Abhishek Nayyar, and Abhishek Kapoor, Azaad also stars Diana Penty, Mohit Malik, and Piyush Mishra.

Amit Trivedi has composed the music for the film, which is presented by RSVP and Guy In The Sky Pictures.