Abhishek Kapoor on box office office failure of ‘Azaad’: ‘Sapne hit ya flop nahi hote’

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor on Monday alluded to the poor box office performance of his latest film Azaad, starring debutantes Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan, saying dreams don’t fall in the category of flop or hit.

In his post, Kapoor shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from the making of Azaad and reflected on the journey of bringing his vision to life. “Sapne hit ya flop nahi hote, saakaar hote hain. The story of #Azaad is one I truly believed in, and it is a dream accomplished to have brought it to life,” he wrote.

The director extended his best wishes to Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan, who made their debut with the film. “I would like to wish my young talents @rashathadani and @aamandevgan the very best on their journey ahead. They have delivered beyond expectations, and the world is their oyster,” Kapoor wrote.

He also thanked the entire cast and crew, recognising their hard work and dedication to the project.

Kapoor, who had directed films like Kai Po Che and Kedarnath in the past, expressed special gratitude to producer Ronnie Screwvala for his unwavering support. “I want to thank @ronnie.screwvala who backed this vision and gave it everything it needed. It is thanks to him that dreams have been fulfilled and careers have been launched. He is truly the greatest patron of the arts I know and a pillar of the Indian entertainment industry. We all owe him a huge Thank You,” he wrote.

Set in pre-independence India, Azaad revolves around the bond between a young stable boy and a horse. The film features Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan as Govind and Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani as Janaki. The ensemble cast also includes Ajay Devgn, Mohit Malik, Diana Penty and Piyush Mishra.