World Cancer Day: Tahira Kashyap Khurrana recounts battle with breast cancer to raise awareness

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana took to Instagram on Tuesday to raise awareness about breast cancer on the occasion of World Cancer Day. The 42-year-old filmmaker recounted her battle with cancer in her social media post.

“I know so many brave women who have fought with all their might. I bow my head in respect to all of them. Let everyone’s experience be a reminder to value our lives. To know how significant each one of us is. To know nobody else on the face of the earth can do what you can do,” Tahira wrote.

“Spread the awareness. Early breast cancer detection is curable, not just treatable,” she signed off.

Tahira also posted photos of herself from the time when she was undergoing chemotherapy.

Tahira is married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana and they have two children. She was diagnosed with stage 0 breast cancer in 2018 and declared cancer-free in 2020.

Tahira made her directorial debut in 2017 with the short film Toffee. Her latest directorial venture is the Prime Video film Sharmajee Ki Beti, starring Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, Vanshika Taparia, Arista Mehta and Saiyami Kher.

World Cancer Day is observed internationally on February 4 to raise awareness about cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection and treatment.