Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam’s ‘Vicky Donor’ to re-release in theatres next week

Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam’s 2012 film Vicky Donor is set to re-release in theatres on April 18, the latter announced on Tuesday.

“The film where it all started for us. See you in cinemas again. Save the date- 18 th April. #VickyDonorInTheatres,” the 36-year-old actress wrote alongside a poster on Instagram.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the movie hit theatres on April 20, 2012. The film follows a carefree young man from Delhi who becomes a sperm donor on request of a fertility doctor. As his donations result in numerous successful pregnancies, his personal life grows increasingly complicated — especially after marriage — forcing him to face the consequences of his hidden past.

The film also stars Annu Kapoor, Dolly Ahluwalia, Tarun Bali, Krishna Singh Bisht and Swaroopa Ghosh.

“A man is brought in by an infertility doctor to supply him with his sperm, where he becomes the biggest sperm donor for his clinic,” reads the synopsis of the film on IMDb.

Reacting to the post, one of the fans wrote, “Ahaha too good movie, one of my favs.” Another fan commented with heart emoticons.

Vicky Donor, produced by John Abraham, turned out to be a box office hit, earning Rs. 66.32 crore globally. The film was honoured at the 60th National Film Awards, receiving the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

On the work front, Yami Gautam was last seen in Rishab Seth’s Netflix film Dhoom Dhaam alongside Pratik Gandhi. Ayushmann Khurrana is currently filming for his upcoming horror-comedy film Thama, the latest addition to Maddock Supernatural Universe.