'The Bear' stars Ayo Edebiri and Lionel Boyce are co-writing an episode for Season 4

"The Bear" stars Ayo Edebiri and Lionel Boyce are co-writing an episode for the upcoming fourth season of the hit comedy-drama show.

The actor, who plays sous-chef Sydney Adamu to The Bear executive chef Carmen Bearzatto (series lead Jeremy Allen White), made her directorial debut with the season three, episode six "Napkins" of the Hulu series.

Edebiri -- winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards -- kept the details under wraps in an interview with entertainment outlet Deadline's Crew Call podcast.

The show follows Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto (White), a young award-winning chef who returns to his hometown of Chicago to manage the chaotic kitchen at his deceased brother's Italian beef sandwich shop and gradually transforms into a fine-dining restaurant called The Bear with the help of his family, friends and new recruits, including Sydney.

The season three ends with Sydney at the crossroads when she receives an offer to work at a rival restaurant as The Bear grapples with tough times.

Boyce plays Marcus, one of the chefs at The Bear and The Original Beef on the show. He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor Comedy Series at the Emmys last year for "The Bear".

The fourth season is expected to be ready sometime in June.

