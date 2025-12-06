MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Avengers: Endgame’ to re-release in theatres next year ahead of ‘Doomsday’ premiere

Released in 2019, ‘Endgame’ broke box office records, earning the biggest opening weekend collection of all time with USD 1.2 billion worldwide

Entertainment Web Desk Published 06.12.25, 09:59 AM
A still from ‘Avengers: Endgame’

A still from ‘Avengers: Endgame’ IMDb

Avengers: Endgame is set to re-release in theatres on 25 September, 2026 ahead of the release of the upcoming MCU film Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel Studios announced on Friday.

Released in 2019, Avengers: Endgame broke box office records, earning the biggest opening weekend collection of all time with USD 1.2 billion worldwide.

Endgame is the second-highest grossing film of all time globally with a collection of USD 2.799 billion in total.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame concluded the first decade of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film picks up after the events of Avengers: Infinity War, with the Avengers uniting to face Thanos in an epic showdown one last time.

Doomsday is set to release on 18 December, 2026.

The highly-anticipated film, which will bring together the Avengers, X-Men, the Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts, was previously slated to release on 1 May, 2026. Following the release of Doomsday, its follow-up Avengers: Secret Wars will hit theatres on 17 December, 2027, instead of the previously-set 7 May, 2027 date, as per Variety.

Avengers: Doomsday will mark the return of longtime Marvel collaborators Joe and Anthony Russo as directors. The duo have previously directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the MCU as the villain Vincent Van Doom aka Dr Doom in Doomsday.

