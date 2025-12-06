‘Avengers: Endgame’ to re-release in theatres next year ahead of ‘Doomsday’ premiere

Avengers: Endgame is set to re-release in theatres on 25 September, 2026 ahead of the release of the upcoming MCU film Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel Studios announced on Friday.

Released in 2019, Avengers: Endgame broke box office records, earning the biggest opening weekend collection of all time with USD 1.2 billion worldwide.

Endgame is the second-highest grossing film of all time globally with a collection of USD 2.799 billion in total.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame concluded the first decade of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film picks up after the events of Avengers: Infinity War, with the Avengers uniting to face Thanos in an epic showdown one last time.

Doomsday is set to release on 18 December, 2026.

The highly-anticipated film, which will bring together the Avengers, X-Men, the Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts, was previously slated to release on 1 May, 2026. Following the release of Doomsday, its follow-up Avengers: Secret Wars will hit theatres on 17 December, 2027, instead of the previously-set 7 May, 2027 date, as per Variety.

Avengers: Doomsday will mark the return of longtime Marvel collaborators Joe and Anthony Russo as directors. The duo have previously directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the MCU as the villain Vincent Van Doom aka Dr Doom in Doomsday.