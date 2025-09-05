‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ to re-release in theatres before ‘Fire & Ash’ hits screens

Avatar: The Way of Water will re-release in theatres on October 3 for a week-long run before the December release of Avatar: Fire & Ash, the makers announced on Friday.

“Avatar: The Way of Water is back on the big screen starting October 3rd for one week only. Experience it in 3D,” reads the caption on X.

Avatar, the first film of the franchise, was released in 2009, followed by its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, which came out in 2022.

In The Way of Water, Jake Sully (Worthington) and Neytiri (Saldaña) successfully defended the aquatic Metkayina clan and the whale-like Tulkuns against an assault by the Resources Development Administration (RDA). However, the victory came at a steep cost, as their eldest son was killed and the RDA remained a formidable presence on Pandora.

Fire and Ash was filmed back-to-back with The Way of Water, which depicted the ongoing conflict between humans and the Na’vi following the return of the ruthless RDA to Pandora.

The upcoming film will pick up after the events of The Way of Water. Oona Chaplin of Game of Thrones fame will portray Varang, the leader of the Ash People. David Thewlis and Michelle Yeoh will also be joining the cast for the sequel.

Both Avatar and Avatar: Way of Water are among the top-five highest-grossing movies of all time — Avatar tops the list with a lifetime collection of USD 2.9 billion, while Way of Water is in the spot with earnings to the tune of USD 2.3 billion.

Avatar: Fire and Ash, the sequel to 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water, will arrive in theatres on December 19.