Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg suspended after arrest in Zubeen Garg death case

Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg, cousin of late singer Zubeen Garg, has been suspended with immediate effect following his arrest in connection with the singer’s death in Singapore, an official order said on Wednesday.

Garg, an officer of the Assam Police Service (APS) and in-charge of the co-district SP of Boko-Chaygaon in Kamrup district, was arrested earlier in the day under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those related to murder, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy, and causing death by negligence.

ADVERTISEMENT

He had accompanied the popular singer to Singapore and was reportedly present on the yacht during Zubeen Garg’s final moments. The singer died on September 19 while swimming in the sea off the island nation.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Kamrup Metropolitan district has remanded Sandipan Garg to seven-day police custody.

According to the suspension order, if released from judicial custody, Garg’s headquarters will be the Assam Police Headquarters in Guwahati, subject to review if deemed necessary.