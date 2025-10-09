MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Teaser out for ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’; watch here

Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell will headline this HBO series adapted from George R.R. Martin’s 'Tales of Dunk and Egg' novellas

Entertainment Web Desk Published 09.10.25, 10:03 AM
Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall in ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’

Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall in ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ File Picture

Max unveiled the first teaser for the A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, a Game of Thrones spin-off show on Wednesday.

The 10-second-long teaser of the upcoming HBO series features Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall and introduces Dexter Sol Ansell’s Aegon V Targaryen, also known as Egg. Together, they form a formidable duo known as Dunk and Egg.

“A humble beginning to an extraordinary journey,” reads the caption of the teaser.

Adapted from George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas (The Hedge Knight, The Sworn Sword, and Mystery Knight), A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is slated to premiere in January 2026. The debut season will feature six episodes.

The official synopsis of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms says, “A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes roamed Westeros… a young, naïve but brave knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in a time when the Targaryen dynasty still rules the Iron Throne, and the last dragon is not yet a distant memory, these remarkable friends will face grand destinies, formidable adversaries, and perilous adventures.”

Lessons In Chemistry director Sarah Adina Smith is set to helm three out of the six episodes for the first season, with executive producer Owen Harris directing the remaining episodes.

The series is penned and executive produced by Martin and Ira Parker. Ryan Condal, Vince Gerardis, Owen Harris, and Sarah Bradshaw also serve as executive producers.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will stream on JioHotstar in India.

