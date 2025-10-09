George Clooney confirms ‘Ocean’s 14’ is likely to begin production next year

George Clooney has confirmed that Ocean’s 14 is moving closer to reality, with production expected to begin next year, according to US media reports. The Oscar-winning actor added that franchise veterans Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, and Don Cheadle all expected to return.

“We just got the budget approved at Warner Bros. and we’re trying to set up,” Clooney said. “It’s just scheduling, so it’s just setting a start date for us. Probably start in about nine or 10 months, shooting.”

“Yeah, Brad [Pitt], Matt [Damon] and Don [Cheadle] and Julia [Roberts]. I had dinner last night with Julia. They’re all still really dear friends. And so, the chance to work together would be fun,” he told E! News.

The actor first hinted at a “great” script for Ocean’s 14 in 2023. Earlier this year, Variety reported that Bullet Train helmer David Leitch had boarded the project as director.

Warner Bros. is yet to officially confirm the sequel or its cast lineup.

The original Ocean’s trilogy, directed by Steven Soderbergh, began in 2001 with Ocean’s Eleven, which grossed over $450 million worldwide. Its sequels, Ocean’s Twelve (2004) and Ocean’s Thirteen (2007), earned $362 million and $311 million, respectively.

A female-led spinoff, Ocean’s 8, was released in 2018, starring Sandra Bullock and generating $297 million globally.