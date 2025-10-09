Saoirse Ronan to play Linda McCartney in Sam Mendes’ four-part Beatles biopic

Saoirse Ronan has been cast as Linda McCartney, wife of Sir Paul McCartney, in director Sam Mendes’ ambitious four-part Beatles biopic, as per US media reports.

The four-time Oscar nominee will star opposite Paul Mescal, who takes on the role of Paul McCartney. The film series will chronicle the rise and legacy of the Beatles through four separate features — each told from the perspective of one band member.

Linda McCartney, a photographer and musician, married Paul in 1969 and later joined him as a keyboardist and vocalist in his post-Beatles band, Wings. She died of cancer in 1998 at the age of 56.

The rest of the “Fab Four” lineup includes Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison, and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr. Additional casting details are still under wraps.

Mendes’ project, billed by Sony as the “first binge-able theatrical experience,” will see all four interconnected films debut in April 2028. The films will collectively chart the Beatles’ journey from Liverpool beginnings to global superstardom and their 1970 breakup.

The biopic marks the first time the McCartney, Starr, Lennon, and Harrison estates have granted full life story and music rights for a scripted project, giving Mendes unprecedented access to the band’s catalogue and personal histories.

Ronan, who rose to fame with Atonement (2007), has earned acclaim for her performances in Brooklyn, Lady Bird, and Little Women. She recently produced and starred in The Outrun and headlined Steve McQueen’s Blitz.