Ashish Chanchalani and Elli AvRam not dating, their viral photo is poster for new project

What fans speculated as a relationship announcement by YouTuber Ashish Chanchalani has turned out to be a promotional stunt for his upcoming music video featuring Swedish-Greek actress-model Elli AvrRam.

Titled Chandaniya, the music video from the album Master of Melody, was dropped on Saturday.

On July 13, Chanchalani posted a picture of him holding AvrRam in his arms. AvrRam had a bouquet in her hands. The Rialto Bridge in Venice could be spotted in the background.

“Finally,” the 31-year-old content creator wrote on Instagram. Soon, fans flooded the comment section, congratulating Chanchalani and AvrRam.

However, what initially appeared to be an official announcement of them dating turned out to be a poster of the newly released music video.

The song is sung by Vishal Mishra, composed by Mithoon, and written by Sayeed Quadri.

Posting a clip that features glimpses of the music video on Instagram, Chanchalani wrote, “Finally, our beautiful song is out, guys. Link is in bio. Mazboot kharcha by #tseries @tseries.official. Presented by#BhushanKumar. And mere bhaiyo @mithoon11 @vishalmishraofficial @quadri.sayeed @dhruwal.patel @jigarmulani ne is pyaare gaane ko banaya.”

The development left many fans disappointed. “Ohh my godd humko tho pata hi nahi tha humpe prank horaha hai,” commented one fan. Another comment read, “Arey yeh tha finally.... dhoka Kiya Ashish Bhai.”

Some fans praised the on-screen chemistry of Chanchalani and AvrRam. “Beautiful song and ashu bhaiya you're looking too good,” read a comment.

Ashish Chanchalani is an Indian YouTuber known for his comic skits and short comedy videos featuring fictional characters. He rose to fame with his humour and parody. Currently, he is working on his upcoming horror-comedy series, Ekaki, for his YouTube channel.

Elli AvrRam is an actress and model who has worked with celebrities like Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Dhanush.