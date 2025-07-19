MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 19 July 2025

Ashish Chanchalani and Elli AvRam not dating, their viral photo is poster for new project

A viral photo of the duo in Venice sparked dating rumours last week

Entertainment Web Desk Published 19.07.25, 02:19 PM
Ashish Chanchalani

Elli AvrRam and Ashish Chanchalani in a new music video YouTube

What fans speculated as a relationship announcement by YouTuber Ashish Chanchalani has turned out to be a promotional stunt for his upcoming music video featuring Swedish-Greek actress-model Elli AvrRam.

Titled Chandaniya, the music video from the album Master of Melody, was dropped on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

On July 13, Chanchalani posted a picture of him holding AvrRam in his arms. AvrRam had a bouquet in her hands. The Rialto Bridge in Venice could be spotted in the background.

“Finally,” the 31-year-old content creator wrote on Instagram. Soon, fans flooded the comment section, congratulating Chanchalani and AvrRam.

However, what initially appeared to be an official announcement of them dating turned out to be a poster of the newly released music video.

The song is sung by Vishal Mishra, composed by Mithoon, and written by Sayeed Quadri.

Posting a clip that features glimpses of the music video on Instagram, Chanchalani wrote, “Finally, our beautiful song is out, guys. Link is in bio. Mazboot kharcha by #tseries @tseries.official. Presented by#BhushanKumar. And mere bhaiyo @mithoon11 @vishalmishraofficial @quadri.sayeed @dhruwal.patel @jigarmulani ne is pyaare gaane ko banaya.”

The development left many fans disappointed. “Ohh my godd humko tho pata hi nahi tha humpe prank horaha hai,” commented one fan. Another comment read, “Arey yeh tha finally.... dhoka Kiya Ashish Bhai.”

Some fans praised the on-screen chemistry of Chanchalani and AvrRam. “Beautiful song and ashu bhaiya you're looking too good,” read a comment.

Ashish Chanchalani is an Indian YouTuber known for his comic skits and short comedy videos featuring fictional characters. He rose to fame with his humour and parody. Currently, he is working on his upcoming horror-comedy series, Ekaki, for his YouTube channel.

Elli AvrRam is an actress and model who has worked with celebrities like Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Dhanush.

RELATED TOPICS

Ashish Chanchlani Elli AvrRam Music Video
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Two pilots dead, many questions alive: What brought down Air India flight to London?

A catastrophic descent, a company with a troubled history, and a silence that’s getting louder
Jairam Ramesh
Quote left Quote right

PM Modi has to make a statement on what Trump has been claiming over past 70 days

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT