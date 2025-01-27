Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle, cricketer Mohammed Siraj address dating rumours

Singer Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle on Sunday shared a photo with Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj on her Instagram story, addressing him as “mere pyaare bhai (my sweet brother)” amid rumours of them dating each other.

The photo was re-shared by Siraj with the caption, “Meri behna ke jaisi koi behna nahi (There is no one like my sister).”

Set to Coldplay’s A Sky Full of Stars, the photo captures a candid moment between Zanai and Siraj. The picture was taken at Zanai’s 23rd birthday bash in Mumbai and shows the two sitting on a balcony. While Zanai looks gorgeous in a sequined blue dress, Siraj sports a grey shirt in the photo.

As per media reports, it was this very picture, shared by Zanai on January 23, which sparked rumours of her dating Siraj. Nevertheless, Siraj and Zanai have now categorically denied the rumours.

“Meri behen ke jaisi koi behna nahin. Bina iske kahin bhi mujhe rehna nahin. Jaise hai chaand sitaaron mein, meri behna hai ek hazaaro mein (There is no one like my sister. I don’t want to stay anywhere without her. Just like the Sun and the stars, my sister is one in a million),” reads Siraj’s caption on Instagram.

Zanai’s birthday party was also attended by Asha Bhosle, Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma, Ayesha Khan, Shreyas Iyer and Siddhesh Lad among other celebrities.

Zanai is a singer like her grandmother. Team India pacer Siraj is set to play for Gujarat Titans in the 2025 IPL.