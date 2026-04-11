Asha Bhosle admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai due to chest infection

Veteran playback singer Asha Bhosle has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai after being diagnosed with a chest infection and exhaustion, her family said on Saturday evening. The 92-year-old is under treatment.

Her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle shared an update on social media about her condition.

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“My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively,” she wrote.

Earlier reports had suggested that she suffered a cardiac arrest along with pulmonary complications. The family statement, however, confirmed hospitalisation for infection and fatigue.

Asha Bhosle has recorded more than 12,000 songs across Indian languages over a career spanning eight decades.

Her voice has been featured on screen for actors including Meena Kumari, Madhubala, Zeenat Aman, Kajol, Urmila Matondkar, Padmini and Vyjayanthimala.

Her well-known songs include Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar, In Ankhon Ki Masti, Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Piya Tu Ab to Aaja, Duniya Mein Logon Ko, and Zaara Se Jhoom Loon Main.

In 2023, she performed at ‘ASHA@90: Live in concert’ in Dubai on her 90th birthday. She is the younger sister of Lata Mangeshkar.