Aryan Khan’s ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ among Top 5 most-watched non-English shows on Netflix

Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood emerged as the fourth most watched non-English show globally on Netflix last week, according to the streamer's companion site Tudum.

According to the viewership report shared by Tudum for the week September 15-21, The Ba***ds of Bollywood garnered 28 lakh views since its September 18 premiere.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bon Appetit: Your Majesty: Limited Series (65 lakh), Billionaires’ Bunker (38 lakh), The Dead Girls (31 lakh) occupied the top three positions.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is billed as a multi-genre project that promises an “unabashed, entertaining ride through the adventures of a charming, ambitious outsider navigating the glitzy yet tricky world of Bollywood”.

The story follows a struggling actor, Aasmaan Singh (played by Lakshya), who navigates the chaotic, larger-than-life, yet uncertain world of Bollywood. Sahher Bambba plays Lakshya’s romantic interest in The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Bobby Deol, Manav Chauhan, Mona Singh, Raghav Juyal and Anyaa Singh round off the cast of the series.

The show also features special appearances by Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Shanaya Kapoor, Disha Patani, Karan Johar and Emraan Hashmi.

Besides directing it, Aryan has developed the screenplay for the The Ba***ds of Bollywood, produced by Bonnie Jain and Gauri Khan under Shah Rukh’s home banner, Red Chillies Entertainment.