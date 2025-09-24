MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘This Silver is Gold’: Suhana, Aryan congratulate father Shah Rukh Khan on National Award win

Shah Rukh Khan was named the best actor at the 71st National Film Awards for his role in Atlee’s 2023 film ‘Jawan’

Entertainment Web Desk Published 24.09.25, 02:34 PM
(left to right) Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Abram Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan

(left to right) Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Abram Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan Instagram

Aryan and Suhana Khan congratulated their father Shah Rukh Khan for receiving the best actor trophy at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony on Tuesday.

Shah Rukh Khan was named the best actor for his role in 2023 film Jawan, directed by Atlee.

In a joint post on Instagram, Suhana and Aryan wrote, “You always said you never win the silver, only lose the gold but This Silver is Gold...Our hearts are so happy seeing you receive the prestigious National Award, Congratulations papa we love you.”

They also shared a photo of Shah Rukh looking dapper in a black Jodhpuri suit, which he chose for the ceremony.

Shah Rukh’s wife, producer Gauri Khan, also congratulated the actor for the honour. “What a journey it’s been @iamsrk. Congratulations on winning the National Award!!! So deserving… it’s a result of your years of hardwork and dedication. Now I’m designing a special mantle for this award,” Gauri wrote on Instagram.

Shah Rukh shared the best actor trophy with Vikrant Massey, who bagged the honour for his performance in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail.

