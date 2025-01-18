Armaan Malik reacts to EXO member Chen’s viral video, expresses desire for a collab

Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik has reacted to a video of K-pop band EXO member Chen expressing his desire to work with the Indian singer someday.

In the video, an interviewer asks Chen if he would like to collaborate with Armaan, who is really fond of their band. “Please give us a call. It’d be fun to sing together. What name did you mention? Malik. Armaan Malik, I want to meet you as well,” the 32-year-old singer-songwriter said.

“What a pleasant surprise to wake up to! Hoping that this happens soon 🤞🏻 @CHEN_INB100❤️,” Armaan wrote on X, sharing the video.

In 2021, Armaan collaborated with K-pop artist Eric Nam and DJ KSHMR on the track Echo. Armaan has previously expressed his love for EXO, mentioning that Chen is one of his favourite artists.

With the return of singers Kai and Sehun from mandatory military service, EXO is set to make a comeback by the end of this year. Following the release of their last song Don’t Fight The Feeling in 2021, most of the band members — Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, and D.O. — were enlisted in the South Korean compulsory military services.

The band’s upcoming album is expected to celebrate EXO’s rich legacy. During their hiatus from group activities, the singers have released several chartbusters including Rover (Kai) and Woo (Baekhyun). In a live stream last year, band leader Suho announced that they are planning for a fan meet after Kai and Sehun return from military service.

Armaan recently tied the knot with his girlfriend Aashna Shroff in a close-knit ceremony. In 2024, Armaan performed with Ed Sheeran during the latter’s Mumbai concert. The 29-year-old singer had also collaborated with Sheeran on the new version of the British singer's song 2Step.