Arjun Kapoor hints at ‘Ki & Ka’ sequel on film’s ninth anniversary

Actor Arjun Kapoor hinted at a sequel to R. Balki’s 2016 romcom Ki & Ka with a cryptic social media post on the film’s ninth anniversary on Tuesday.

“Siri, Alexa, ChatGPT… sab aaye, par ‘Ka’ ka koi replacement nahi mila. ‘Ki & Ka 2’ ke baare mein kya khayal hai?” wrote Arjun on Instagram alongside a video that captures a fun WhatsApp conversation between Kareena’s Kia aka Ki and Arjun’s Kabir aka Ka.

Released theatrically on April 1, 2016, Ki & Ka revolves around Kia, an ambitious woman determined to build a successful career, and Kabir, the laid-back son of a wealthy construction magnate.

The two meet, become close, and fall in love, realising that Kabir’s desire to be a homemaker complements Kia’s corporate ambitions. They marry, with Kabir taking on the role of a house husband, but their unconventional arrangement brings its own set of challenges.

The film also features Swaroop Sampat and Rajit Kapur in key roles, with cameo appearances by Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

On the work front, Kareena last appeared in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again (2024) alongside Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.

Arjun, on the other hand, recently appeared in Mudassar Aziz’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.