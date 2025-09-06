Dhanashree Verma to Arjun Bijlani: Meet the contestants of Amazon MX Player’s ‘Rise and Fall’

Fifteen celebrities from across the entertainment, music, politics, entrepreneurship, and social media content creation industries will battle it out in the Amazon MX Player’s new reality show Rise & Fall, hosted by Ashneer Grover. Here’s a look at the contestants.

Arjun Bijlani

Known for hosting shows like India’s Got Talent, Kitchen Champion, Arjun is now a contestant on a reality show.

Dhanashree Verma

Actress-choreographer Dhanashree Verma, who made headlines recently for her divorce with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, is all set to make her presence felt on the show.

Kiku Sharda

With humour as his armour and timing as his weapon, Kiku Sharda is set to stir things up in the house.

Aditya Narayan

Singer-actor Aditya Narayan, known for hosting singing reality shows on television, is ready to make his mark.

Pawan Singh

Bhojpuri singer-turned politician, who recently courted controversy over inappropriately touching Haryanvi actress Anjali Raghav, is also participating in Rise and Fall.

Kubbra Sait

After making her presence felt in films and web series. Kubbra Sait is bringing her A-game into this survival reality show.

Nayandeep Rakshit

An entertainment journalist by profession, Nayandeep Rakshi has carved a niche for himself in the digital space.

Arbaz Patel

Actor and model Arbaz Patel is no stranger to reality series, having participated in shows like Bigg Boss Marathi and Splitsville in the past.

Aarush Bhola

A fitness influencer and entrepreneur who began his fitness journey at the age of 17, Aarush Bhola creates content about his workout routines, nutrition tips and lifestyle advice.

Aahana Kumra

She made her acting debut alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the television show Yudh in 2013, and since then there has been no looking back for Aahana Kumra.

Sangeeta Phogat

Wrestler Sangeeta Phogat brings in her expertise in fierce competition from the wrestling arena into the game arena with Rise and Fall.

Anaya Bangar

Daughter of cricketer Sanjay Bangar, Anaya was born Aryan and won hearts with her transitioning story.

Bali

Quirky, satirical and sharp with words, Bali is an Indian rapper, songwriter and producer, famous for the song Sunn Na.

Noorin Sha

Actress, dancer and creator, Noorin Sha gained recognition for her role in 2013 film ABCD.