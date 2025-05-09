Arijit Singh’s Abu Dhabi concert postponed indefinitely amid India-Pakistan tension

Singer Arijit Singh’s upcoming concert in Abu Dhabi has been postponed to an indefinite date in the wake of growing tension between India and Pakistan, his team said on Thursday.

The concert was originally slated to take place in Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena, Yas Island, on May 9.

Arijit in a statement reassured fans that the tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled dates, or they may opt for a full refund within seven days, starting May 12.

“Due to recent events, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the Arijit Singh live concert in Abu Dhabi, originally scheduled for 9 May 2025, at Etihad Arena, Yas Island. We deeply appreciate your patience, support and understanding during this time,” reads a post shared by Arijit’s official Instagram handle.

“We are working closely with the venue and the new date will be announced soon… Thank you for your continued love and support, we look forward to creating unforgettable memories with you soon. With love, Team Arijit Singh Live,” the statement further read.

The timing of the update, however, did not sit well with fans, with many claiming that they had already landed in Abu Dhabi by the time the postponement was announced.

“One day announcement is not acceptable. We came from different countries just to attend the show. Who will refund us with airline tickets and hotel bookings.”

Echoing this sentiment, another social media user commented, “It’s your team’s responsibility to announce this at least a week before the concert. Not the day before.”

The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor targeting terrorist settlements in Pakistan and PoK territories including Bahawalpur, a well-known Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold, on May 7 night. The late-night strikes came days after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, mostly Indian tourists.

In the wake of the terror attack, Arjit had also cancelled his April 27 concert in Chennai.

Earlier, music composer and singer Anirudh Ravichander had announced that tickets for his June 1 Bengaluru concert will not be available for sale until the situation normalises.