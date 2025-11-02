Ariana Grande joins the cast of ‘American Horror Story’ Season 13

Singer-actress Ariana Grande has joined the cast of Season 13 of the popular horror series American Horror Story, the makers announced on Saturday.

The video shared by the official Instagram handle of the page features the names of the cast members in it.

The Wicked actress will join the series alongside series regulars like Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Loude, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, and Jessica Lange.

Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, the thirteenth instalment is set to premiere on Halloween 2026.

Previously, Grande has worked with Murphy on his 2015 satirical dark comedy series Scream Queens.

The previous season of the show ended in 2024. It starred Emma Roberts, who stepped into the role of Anna Victoria Alcott, an actress who believes a sinister force is targeting her while she tries to have a baby through IVF.

Apart from American Horror Story, Grande is also set to feature in Wicked: For Good, which will hit theatres on November 21. Directed by Jon M Chu, it also stars Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey.