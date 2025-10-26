Cillian Murphy’s son Aran to make acting debut with HBO series ‘War’

Cillian Murphy’s son Aran Murphy is set to make his acting debut with the upcoming HBO series War alongside screen legends Dominic West and Sienna Miller, according to his talent agency based in Dublin, Ireland.

“We are thrilled to announce that Aran Murphy has joined the cast of WAR, the upcoming HBO and Sky co-production. Aran will star as Gabriel in the gripping new series lead by Dominic West and Sienna Miller,” Lisa Richards Agency wrote on Instagram alongside a monochrome picture of the 18-year-old.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans of Cillian Murphy couldn’t contain their excitement. Many of them said they thought the picture was that of Cillian when he was younger. “Gosh at first I thought it's Cillian's youth photo, but then I realised it's his son. Aran really looks like his father! Can't wait to see his work. I really hope one day I can see him and his dad working on the same project,” one of them wrote in the comments section.

“He’s like a mini Cillian. Wishing him the best,” another commented. “Can’t wait to see his work! Like father, like son,” wrote another fan.

Cillian shares two sons, Malachy Murphy (born 2005) and Aaron Murphy (born 2007), with his wife, Yvonne McGuinness.

According to Irish Central, War follows two of London’s most prestigious rival law firms in Catcharts and Taylor & Byrne as they go head-to-head in the divorce case of the century. With each side certain they’ll win, the case spirals with loyalties fracturing, as well as reputations on the line and everyone playing to win.

The film is written by Hijack co-creator George Kay.

Dominic West will essay the role of tech titan Morgan Henderson, while Sienna Miller will play his estranged wife, as per reports. The Thursday Murder Club actress Celia Imrie and Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed have also joined the cast.

While his son gears up for his acting debut, Cillian is set to reprise his role of Tommy Shelby in the upcoming Peaky Blinders film. He recently starred in the Netflix film Steve, based on Max Porter’s 2023 novel Shy.

War will be produced by Kudos and Garrison Drama. It will be filmed at Digbeth Loc Studios in Birmingham.