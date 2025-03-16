MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
AR Rahman hospitalised in Chennai after ‘experiencing chest pain’: Report

'He had dehydration and gastric problem,' Rahman's sister AR Reihana said

Our Web Desk Published 16.03.25, 11:05 AM
A.R. Rahman

A.R. Rahman PTI

Music composer A.R. Rahman was admitted to Chennai's Apollo Hospital on Sunday morning following dehydration and was doing fine now, his family said. He arrived at the hospital around 7:30 am, where doctors conducted tests, including an ECG and echocardiogram.

"He had dehydration and gastric problem," Rahman's sister AR Reihana told PTI.

In February, A.R. Rahman's ex-wife, Saira Banu, was hospitalised following a medical emergency and had to undergo surgery. In her statement, Banu expressed gratitude to Rahman and others for their support during her recovery.

Tamil Nadu cheif minister M.K. Stalin wrote on X, "As soon as I heard the news that Isaipuyal @arrahman had been admitted to the hospital due to ill health, I contacted the doctors and inquired about his health! They said he is fine and will be back home soon! Happy!"

Rahman, celebrated for blending classical Indian music with contemporary sounds, gained fame with the soundtrack of Roja and earned two Academy Awards for Slumdog Millionaire.

In his career spanning more than three decades, Rahman has composed music for Bollywood, Hollywood, and beyond, earning global acclaim.

