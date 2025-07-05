A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer’s selfie wins the internet: ‘This will go down in history’

A.R. Rahman on Friday shared a selfie with German composer Hans Zimmer following the release of the first-look teaser of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, drawing reactions from celebrities and fans alike.

The two Oscar-winning composers have scored the music for the upcoming film, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Yash as Ravana.

“With @hanszimmer #ramayanamovie,” Rahman captioned the photo on Instagram.

Fans and celebrities flooded the comments section.

“Legends,” wrote singer Armaan Malik. Actor Ishaan Khatter dropped a goat emoji to describe the greatness of the two legends. Dancer-actress Lauren Gottlieb commented, “This is so iconic.”

Fans couldn’t keep calm after seeing the two musicians in one frame. “Goated selfie ever,” one of them wrote. “Apple needs to invent a new version of airpods for me to experience this fullyyyyyy,” another commented. “This will go down in history,” wrote an Instagram user.

Ramayana will be released in two instalments, with the first part hitting screens on Diwali 2026 and the second part slated for a release on Diwali the following year.

The script for Ramayana is written by Namit Malhotra in collaboration with Shridhar Raghavan. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, known for his films Dangal and Chhichhore. Pankaj Kumar has served as the film’s cinematographer.

Ramayana also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.