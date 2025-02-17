AR Murugadoss announces title of Sivakarthikeyan’s next film on actor’s 40th birthday

Sivakarthikeyan’s next film with filmmaker AR Murugadoss is titled Madharasi, the actor announced on Monday, dropping an action-packed teaser for the movie on his 40th birthday.

“Excited to present the title glimpse of our high-octane action entertainer, #Madharasi, with our favourite @ARMurugadoss sir and my dear @anirudhofficial,” the actor wrote alongside the teaser on X. The teaser presents Sivakarthikeyan in an action avatar, beating up goons in style.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rukmini Vasanth plays the female lead opposite Sivakarthikeyan in Madharasi, the music for which is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Sivakarthikeyan is also working on the film Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara. The filmmaker took to X on Monday and shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the sets of Parasakthi.

“Happy bday hero!!! @Siva_Kartikeyan. You are an absolute delight to work with cos finally it’s the journey and the company that makes one want to continue making cinema,” Kongara wrote.

Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in Amaran alongside Sai Pallavi. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film is based on the life of Ashoka Chakra awardee Major Mukund Varadharajan. It hit theatres in September last year.