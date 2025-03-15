Apple TV’s Emmy-winning show ‘Ted Lasso’ renewed for Season 4 with Jason Sudeikis

Comedy series Ted Lasso is returning for a fourth season, Apple TV+ announced on Friday. The upcoming instalment will reunite the creative team behind the multi-Emmy Award-winning show, with Jason Sudeikis reprising his role as the ever-inspiring coach Ted Lasso.

Confirming the renewal, Sudeikis, who also serves as an executive producer, teased the theme for the new season. “As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap,’ in season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”

Season four will welcome Emmy Award winner Jack Burditt as an executive producer under a new overall deal with Apple TV+. Sudeikis continues in his dual role as lead star and executive producer, joined by Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, and Bill Wrubel.

Other key contributors include Brett Goldstein, serving as both writer and executive producer, along with Leanne Bowen. Sarah Walker and Phoebe Walsh will step in as writers and producers, while Sasha Garron takes on the role of co-producer. Julia Lindon joins the writing team for season four, with Dylan Marron serving as story editor.

The show remains in partnership with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, with executive production also led by Bill Lawrence via Doozer Productions. Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer continue to serve as executive producers under the Doozer Productions banner.

Apple TV+ programming head Matt Cherniss expressed enthusiasm over the show’s return. “Ted Lasso has been nothing short of a juggernaut, inspiring a passionate fan base all over the world, and delivering endless joy and laughter, all while spreading kindness, compassion, and unwavering belief. Everyone at Apple is thrilled to be continuing our collaboration with Jason and the brilliant creative minds behind this show,” he said in a statement.

Since its debut, Ted Lasso has been a cultural phenomenon, winning over audiences with its heartwarming storytelling and uplifting humour. The first season made history as the most Emmy-nominated debut comedy series, and the show secured back-to-back Outstanding Comedy Series Emmys for its first two seasons.