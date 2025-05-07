Apple TV+ renews Seth Rogen-led ‘The Studio’ for Season 2

Apple TV+ has renewed comedy drama series The Studio for a second season, the streaming platform announced on X on Wednesday.

“Hollywood loves a sequel. #TheStudio will return for Season 2,” the makers wrote alongside the announcement teaser.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hollywood satire series, which originally premiered on March 25 on the streamer, boasts an ensemble cast, including Seth Rogen, Ike Barinholtz, Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn and Chase Sui Wonders.

The show also features a wide range of guest stars, including Martin Scorsese, Charlize Theron, Ron Howard, Anthony Mackie, Steve Buscemi, Olivia Wilde and Bryan Cranston. The eighth and final episode of Season 1 will be available to stream on May 7.

The show follows Seth Rogen’s Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of the struggling film production company Continental Studios. A passionate cinephile, Remick finds himself torn between the studio’s corporate goals and his own desire to make quality films.

Rogen and Evan Goldberg have directed Season 1 of the series, produced by Jesse Sternbaum. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Frida Perez, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Alex McAtee and Josh Fagen serve as executive producers.

Rogen and Goldberg also co-created the series, backed by Point Grey Pictures and Lionsgate Television.