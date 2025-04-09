Apoorva Mukhija to return to YouTube after break following ‘India’s Got Latent’ row

Social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, is set to drop a new video on YouTube after a two-month break following her appearance on Samay Raina’s controversial India’s Got Latent episode that landed Ranveer Allahbadia in soup.

On Tuesday, the 24-year-old influencer, who deleted all her Instagram posts earlier, alleged that she faced acid attack, rape and death threats on social media following her appearance on Samay Raina’s show.

Makhija shared screenshots of messages from social media trolls on Instagram, offering a glimpse of the online hate she received following the controversy — one of the possible reasons behind her exit from social media earlier this month.

However, Makhija announced her return to YouTube with a new video, which will drop at 6pm today. The influencer shared a short video on Instagram to make the announcement. “Hello, my cute little red flags,” Makhija said in the video.

The controversial India’s Got Latent episode, featuring Raina, Allahbadia, Mukhija, Singh and Chanchlani, sparked social media outrage following Ranveer’s distasteful comments about parental sex. Multiple FIRs and complaints were lodged against all the judges.

Allahbadia later apologised, and Raina deleted all episodes of the show from his YouTube channel.

Mukhija, who was also accused of making an objectionable comment during the show, appeared before the Mumbai police in connection with the case on February 12.

The National Commission for Women took serious note of the vulgar and offensive remarks made by Allahbadia, Mukhija, Raina, Singh and Chanchlani, summoning them along with the show’s producers, Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra, on March 6.

Allahbadia recently returned to social media, sharing a video message in which he announced the comeback of his podcast, The Ranveer Show.