Apoorva Mukhija deletes all posts from her Instagram amid 'India's Got Latent' row

Social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, who recently featured in the controversial episode of Samay Raina’s YouTube show India's Got Latent, has deleted all posts from her Instagram account.

Mukhija, known as The Rebel Kid on social media, also stopped following anyone on the social media platform. As per media reports, the 24-year-old internet personality deleted all the posts from her Instagram feed on Tuesday.

In February, the social media personality served as one of the judges on India's Got Latent alongside YouTuber-podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, standup-comedian Jaspreet Singh and content creator Ashish Chanchlani.

The episode sparked social media outrage following Ranveer Allahbadia’s distasteful comments about parental sex. Multiple FIRs and complaints were lodged against all the judges.

Allahbadia later apologised, and Raina deleted all episodes of the show from his YouTube channel.

Mukhija, who was also accused of making an objectionable comment during the show, appeared before the Mumbai police in connection with the case on March 6.

The National Commission for Women took serious note of the vulgar and offensive remarks made by Allahbadia, Mukhija, Raina, Singh and Chanchlani, summoning them along with the show’s producers, Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra.

Allahbadia recently returned to social media, sharing a video message in which he announced the comeback of his podcast, The Ranveer Show.