Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Nishaanchi’ drops on OTT along with a direct-to-digital sequel

Anurag Kashyap’s latest crime drama Nishaanchi is now streaming on Prime Video along with a direct-to-digital sequel, the streamer announced on Friday.

Kashyap and the cast of Nishaanchi feature in the announcement video shared by the makers. “Babloo, Dabloo aur Rinku - poore gang ki poori kahani, nahi dekhoge kya? #NishaanchiOnPrime, Watch Now,” reads the caption on X.

Released in theatres on September 19, Nishaanchi marked the acting debut of Aaishvary Thackeray, who is the grandson of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

The film follows Aaishvary, who plays a double role as identical twins — Babloo and Dabloo. Monika Panwar plays the mother of the two brothers. Vedika Pinto plays Babloo’s love interest, Rinku.

The official logline of the film on IMDb reads, “Twin brothers, identical looks but different values, face brotherhood, betrayal, love, and redemption. Their paths weave through crime into a deeper story about human nature.”

Amazon MGM Studios has collaborated with Kashyap as the film’s distributing partner.

Earlier, Kashyap revealed that the script for Nishaanchi was written in 2016. “We wrote Nishaanchi in 2016. Since then, I have been looking to make this film the way it should be, and was looking for a studio that trusted me to do that, wholeheartedly,” the 52-year-old director told Variety, a US-based entertainment magazine. The film is backed by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the banner of Jar Pictures in association with Flip Films. It also features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Kumud Mishra.

Kashyap will be next seen in Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s upcoming action drama Dacoit, scheduled to release in March 2026.