‘I am busier than Shah Rukh Khan’: Anurag Kashyap says he has not quit filmmaking

Filmmaker-producer Anurag Kashyap on Friday said he is “busier than Shah Rukh Khan” with at least five projects in the pipeline, dismissing rumours about him quitting filmmaking.

The 52-year-old director clarified that he has moved out of Mumbai but hasn’t stopped working on films.

“I have relocated cities. I have not left filmmaking . For all the people who think I am frustrated and gone . I am here and I am busier than Shah Rukh Khan ( I have to be, I don’t make as much money). I don’t have dates until 2028. I have five directorial hopefully coming out this year or maybe three now and two early next year,” Kashyap wrote on X.

“I have the longest IMDb, and I am so employed that I say no to 3 projects a day,” he added.

Earlier this week, Kashyap had slammed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over the censorship of Ananth Mahadevan-directed biopic Phule, alleging that the entire process of screening films for censorship is “rigged” in India.

In March, the Gangs of Wasseypur director had said that he would quit Bollywood and relocate to the South, citing the “toxic” culture of chasing box office numbers in the Hindi film industry as the reason behind his decision.

“I want to stay away from film people. The industry has become too toxic. Everyone is chasing unrealistic targets, trying to make the next Rs 500 and Rs 800 crore film. The creative atmosphere is gone,” Kashyap told The Hindu in an interview.

According to news reports, Kashyap has relocated to Bengaluru for a more “fulfilling and creative” experience.

Kashyap’s upcoming production ventures include Dhakira, Aakhri Ride, Vishpuri and Stardust. Additionally, he is set to star in Dacoit as a cop. The film, set to release in both Hindi and Telugu, stars Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles.