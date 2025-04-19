Anurag Kashyap apologises for remark on Brahmins, says his family getting rape, death threats

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Friday apologised for a comment he made on Brahmins during a spat on X, alleging that his family members have been receiving rape and death threats since his remark, taken out of context, snowballed into a controversy.

“This is my apology, not for my post but for that one line taken out of context and the brewing hatred. No action or speech is worth your daughter, family, friends and colleagues getting rape and death threats from the kingpins of sanskar,” Kashyap said in an Instagram post.

Kashyap’s now-deleted remark stirred up a hornet’s nest, leading to a complaint against the filmmaker by a Mumbai advocate.

“What’s been said cannot be taken back, and I won’t take it back. But if you want to abuse someone, abuse me. My family has neither said anything nor do they say anything. So if what you want is an apology, then this is my apology,” Kashyap added.

Earlier this month, Kashyap criticised the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over the censorship of Phule, calling the process of screening films ahead of release “rigged” in India.

“My question is, when the film goes for censoring, there are four members in the board. How the f*** the groups and the wings get access to films until and unless they are given access to it. The whole system is rigged,” Kashyap wrote on Instagram.

Following the March 24 trailer release of Phule, a section of the Brahmin community raised objections against the representation of the community in the film, alleging that it promotes casteism.

The CBFC decided to cut certain scenes from the film amid the ongoing controversy, which resulted in the film’s release date getting pushed to April 25.

In a separate post, the Gangs of Wasseypur director shared his personal connection to the film Phule. He mentioned that during his early days in theatre, his first play focused on the lives of social reformers Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule.

“The first play I ever did in my life was on Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule. If casteism didn’t exist in this country, why would they have needed to fight against it? Now these Brahmin groups either feel ashamed, are dying of shame, or perhaps they’re living in some alternate Brahmin-only India that we’re unable to see. Someone please explain—who’s the real fool here?” he wrote.

The 52-year-old filmmaker also cited examples of other films such as Punjab 95, Tees, and Dhadak 2 in addition to Phule.

“Punjab 95, Tees, Dhadak 2, Phule. I don't know how many other films are blocked that expose the agenda of this casteist, regionalist, racist government is blocked which is so ashamed to see their own face in the mirror. So ashamed that they can't even openly talk about what it is about the film that bothers them.”

Kashyap’s upcoming production ventures include Dhakira, Aakhri Ride, Vishpuri and Stardust. Additionally, he is set to star in Dacoit as a cop. The film, set to release in both Hindi and Telugu, stars Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles.